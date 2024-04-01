Haridwar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat up against former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haridwar Lok Sabha poll candidates

Haridwar Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and state vice president of the Congress Virender Rawat will lock horns in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections on April 19. The BJP has replaced its two-time sitting MP and former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the seat and given a chance to former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Congress, too, has replaced the candidate who fought in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – Ambrish Kumar – and fielded a new one – Virender Rawat.

Congress and BJP are up for a direct contest against each other on the seat.

Who is Trivendra Singh Rawat?

Trivendra Rawat was a one-time chief minister of Uttarakhand from 2017 to 2021, until being replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who also was succeeded by current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami within a period of six months. Trivendra Rawat was an RSS member from 1979 to 2002. He was elected as an MLA from Doiwala in the first legislative Assembly in 2002, after the formation of the state in 2000. He won the Doiwala seat in 2017 and was named as the chief minister following the party’s victory in the Assembly polls with majority.

Haridwar Lok Sabha seat:

The BJP has won the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat consecutively in 2014 and 2019 in which Ramesh Pokhriyal defeated Congress’ Renuka Rawat and Ambrish Kumar in respective years.

In 2009, Congress leader Harish Rawat had defeated BJP’s Yatindranand Giri.

The BJP and Congress are once again in a straight contest on the seat in 2024. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.

