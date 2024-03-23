Bangalore North Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje vs Congress MV Rajeev Gowda | Who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency will witness the contest between two leaders who have replaced the previous contestants in the last general elections in 2014. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has been fielded from the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, replacing sitting two-time MP Sadanand Gowda, while the Congress has given ticket to MV Rajeev Gowda, replacing Krishna Byre Gowda who contested unsuccessfully in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has once again changed its candidate on the seat in a bid to turn its fortunes as the BJP has been registering victory in Bangalore North since 2004.

Who is Shobha Karandlaje?

Shobha Karandlaje is a BJP leader and a sitting Union Minister. She recently stoked a controversy when she alleged that people from Tamil Nadu were responsible for the March 1 blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe that injured at least 10 people. The Election Commission directed the Karnataka Chief Electoral officer to take action against her for violating the Model Code of Conduct, based on DMK’s complaint.

The BJP has fielded her in the polls where voting will be done in the second phase of elections on April 26.

Bangalore North​ Lok Sabha seat

The BJP has registered four consecutive victories in the seat in the last four Lok Sabha elections since 2004. In 2019, BJP’s Sadanand Gowda retained his seat defeating Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda.

In the 2014 elections, Sadanand Gowda won the seat for the first time, defeating Congress’ C Narayanasamy by over 2 lakh votes. He received over 7 lakh votes.

The results of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

ALSO READ | Jodhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gajendra Shekhawat eyes hat-trick, Congress fields Karan Uchiyarda

ALSO READ | Haveri Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai vs Congress’ Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath