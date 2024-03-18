Haveri Lok Sabha Election 2024: It’s Basavaraj Bommai vs Congress’ Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath in BJP stronghold

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haveri Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Haveri Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka will witness the contest between two new faces as the sitting BJP MP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi, who has been winning since the creation of this constituency after delimitation in 2008, declared retirement from electoral politics. The BJP has fielded former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai while Congress has given ticket to a fresher Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath. The constituency will see a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. Voting in the seat will take place in the third phase in the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

Basavaraj Bommai is the former chief minister of Karnataka who was sworn in to the office replacing then CM BS Yediyurappa in July 2021. However, he could not return to the office in the Assembly elections held last year as Congress stormed back to power with full majority.

Bommai is considered a close aide of Yediyurappa and belongs to the politically influential Lingayat community.

Bommai is contesting from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, replacing a three-time sitting BJP MP Shivkumar Udasi. Udasi had earlier defeated Congress’ Saleem Ahmed in 2009 and 2014 general elections and in 2019, he won against Congress candidate DR Patil.

Who is Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath?

Gaddadevarmath is a fresh face fielded by the party for the upcoming elections. The party’s earlier attempts to persuade Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar and state tourism minister HK Patil to contest from the seat did not bear results, prompting the party to field a new candidate.

About Haveri Lok Sabha seat

Haveri was separated from the Dharwad South parliamentary constituency after delimitation in 2008 and the elections were first held on the new seat in 2009. The seat has since then belonged to the BJP. Shivakumar Udasi was the first MP to be elected from the seat. The BJP, which has won three times on this seat, has a strong base in the constituency.

