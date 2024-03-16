Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi faces BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress and BJP candidates from Jorhat

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency will witness a contest between BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Gaurav made the transition to the Jorhat constituency due to the delimitation process that dissolved the Kaliabor seat where he is a sitting MP from. He had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the seat. His name was announced in the list of candidates by the Congress which has fielded 12 out of 14 candidates in Assam. Gaurav will be up against BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi.

This is the first election in Assam after the delimitation process conducted by the Election Commission of India last year, which was criticised by the Opposition alleging that it was being done to help the ruling BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.

Jorhat Lok Sabha seat

During the 2019 election, Jorhat registered a voter turnout of 77.2 per cent. The Lok Sabha constituency also consists of 10 Assembly segments.

BJP’s Topon Gogoi emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing over 50 per cent votes. He won with 543,288 votes.

Who is Gaurav Gogoi?

Gaurav Gogoi is the sitting two-time MP who is running for re-election in 2024. He is the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 general elections when the country was being swept by the Modi wave, Tarun Gogoi, Assam longest-serving chief minister, ensured his son’s victory from the Kaliabor seat.

After Tarun Gogoi’s death in 2020, Gaurav will be running for the Lok Sabha for the first time from the Jorhat seat which was once represented by his father twice in the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | Bikaner Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Arjun Ram Meghwal vs Congress’ Govind Ram Meghwal again

ALSO READ | Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Anto Antony vs BJP’s Anil Antony vs CPM’s Isaac