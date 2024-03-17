Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress’ Rohan Gupta vs sitting BJP MP Hasmukh Patel, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been announced in which polling will be held in seven phases across the country, with all 26 seats in Gujarat voting in the third phase on May 7. The elections in the country will begin from April 19 and the results will be out on June 4. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP has swept all seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Ahmedabad East seat will witness the contest between sitting BJP MP Hasmukh Patel and Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta.

Who is Hasmukh Patel?

Hasmukh Patel is the sitting BJP MP from the seat who had replaced actor and former MP Paresh Rawal in 2019. He has been entrusted by the BJP yet again to deliver the seat to the party. In 2009, Lok Sabha elections were held for the first time in the Ahmedabad East seat and Harin Pathak was elected as the first MP.

Patel, 63, was fielded for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when he emerged victorious. He was a member of the Committee on Textiles and Standing Committee on Water Resources in the 17th Lok Sabha. He had also been an MLA from the Amraiwadi assembly seat for two consecutive terms in 2012 and 2017.

Who is Rohan Gupta?

Rohan Gupta is the former chairperson of the social media department of Congress and also a national spokesperson of the party. He has been pitted against BJP’s Hasmukh Patel for the seat.

The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday). Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The polling will be done to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

