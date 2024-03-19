Jodhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As Gajendra Singh Shekhawat eyes hat-trick, Congress fields Karan Uchiyarda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jodhpur Lok Sabha elections 2024

Jodhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan will witness a contest between a Sachin Pilot loyalist, Karan Singh Uchiyarda and two-time sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. While the BJP has retained its candidate on this seat, the Congress has given a chance to a fresh face, replacing Vaibhav Gehlot who contested unsuccessfully against Shekhawat in 2019 general elections. Voting on the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat will take place in the second phase of the seven-phased general elections, on April 26.

Who is Gajendra Singh Shekhawat?

Shekhawat is a two-time MP from the BJP who was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014, defeating Congress’ sitting MP Chandresh Kumari Katoch. He has since then defeated Vaibhav Gehlot in 2019 by 27,440 votes, and is now up against Karan Singh Uchiyarda in 2024. He is the Union Minister of Jal Shakti in Modi government 2.0.

Who is Karan Singh Uchiyarda?

Known as Sachin Pilot loyalist, Uchiyarda is currently holding the post of general secretary at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. He previously also held the post of secretary.

He attempted to contest the Assembly elections from Lohawat constituency last year and had lobbied for contesting general elections from Pali in 2019. However, considering his closeness with Pilot and Ashok Gehlot’s dominance in Rajasthan Congress, he did not make it.

Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat

Once represented by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot thrice from 1991 to 1999, the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat has seen fair share of both parties – Congress and BJP – in Lok Sabha. The seat is all set to witness a gripping contest between a sitting Union Minister and a newcomer.

