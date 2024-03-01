World's first 'Vedic Clock' to be inaugurated by PM Modi today. Know its features

Follow us on Image Source : @DRAMITMANOHAR Representational image

The world's first 'Vedic Clock', designed to display time according to the ancient Indian traditional Panchang (time calculation system), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually today in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' has been positioned on a 85-foot tower within in Ujjain's Jantar Mantar area.

Features of Vedic Clock

The 'Vedic Clock' will display information related to Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary position, Muhurat, astrological calculations, and predictions and also indicate IST and GMT.

The clock will also display information as to Samvat, Mas, moon position, Parva, Shubhshubh Muhurat, Ghati, Nakshatra, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, among other things.

The clock will calculate time based on one sunrise to the next.

"The Indian system of time calculation is the oldest, subtle, pure, error-free, authentic and reliable method in the world. This most reliable system is being re-established in the form of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock in Ujjain," a release said.

"Throughout the world, the time prescribed and transmitted from Ujjayini (Ujjain) has been followed. The shortest fraction of time is included in Indian time calculations based on the Indian astronomical theory and the motions of planetary constellations," it added.

The Vedic Clock is an attempt to restore the tradition of Indian time calculation, it added.

