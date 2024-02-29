'BJP's double engine government working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates projects worth Rs 17,551 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video conferencing today (February 29). During the programme, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi said, "In every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh a lot of people have joined the Sankalp of Viksit Madhya Pradesh. Several other states have also taken this Sankalp of becoming Viksit. 9 days Vikramotsav is going to start in MP from tomorrow (March 1) itself. It is a celebration of our glorious heritage and present development."

"BJP's double engine government is working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh. We are approaching ensuing elections with an aim to make India world's third largest economy," saPM Modi

"90 lakh hectare land brought under irrigation after 2014, compared to just 40 lakh hectare during 10 years of previous government", said PM Modi.

"Next five years will see unprecedented empowerment of our women and daughters," PM added.

PM expresses condolence in Dindori road accident

PM Modi added, "I want to express my condolence in the Dindori road accident. My compassion is with those who lost their loved ones in the accident. The government is taking care of the medical treatment of those who are injured. I am with Madhya Pradesh in these difficult times..."

The projects cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. The Prime Minister also launched the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of irrigation projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh. These projects include Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project, Basaniya Multipurpose Project. These projects will irrigate over 75,000 hectares of agricultural land in Dindori, Anuppur and Mandla districts and augment the power supply and drinking water in the region.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation two micro irrigation projects worth more than 800 crore in the state. These include Parasdoh Micro Irrigation project and Aulliya Micro irrigation project. These micro-irrigation projects will cater to the needs of more than 26,000 hectares of land in Betul and Khandwa districts.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation three railway projects constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,200 crores. The projects include project for third line in Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi - Jakhlaun and Dhaura - Agasod route; Gauge conversion project in New Sumaoli-Jora Alapur railway line; and project for Powarkheda-Jujharpur rail line flyover. These projects will improve rail connectivity and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

For providing impetus to industrial development in the state, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple industrial projects worth about Rs 1,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh. The projects include Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster at Sitapur in Morena district; Plug and Play Park for garment Industry in Indore; Industrial Park Mandsour (Jaggakhedi Phase-2); and upgradation of Industrial Park Pithampur in Dhar district.

Prime Minister dedicated to nation coal sector projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore including the Jayant OCP CHP Silo, NCL Singrauli; and Dudhichua OCP CHP-Silo.Strengthening the power sector in Madhya Pradesh, PM also laid the foundation stones for six substations located in Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram districts. These substations will benefit the people of the region in eleven districts of the state namely Bhopal, Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Harda and Sehore. The substations will also benefit the industries of Mandideep industrial area, it stated.

Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for various projects worth about Rs 880 crore under AMRUT 2.0 and other schemes for augmentation and strengthening of water Supply systems in several districts across the state. Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation project for augmenting water supply in Khargone.In a step towards improving the delivery of government services, the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh will ensure paperless, faceless, end to end online disposal of mutation of sale-purchase of complete khasra and record correction in revenue records.

The project, which is implemented in all 55 districts of the state, will also provide a single revenue court for the entire MP. It also uses email/ WhatsApp for communicating certified copy of final order to the applicant.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of several important road projects in Madhya Pradesh, among other projects. The launch of these projects underscores the Prime Minister's vision to provide a major boost to infrastructure, socioeconomic development and ease of living in Madhya Pradesh.

