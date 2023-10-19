Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Prahlad Patel meets tribals, participates in folk evening in Chhindwara

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Prahlad Patel interacts with tribals in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Chhindwara: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel visited the Lehgadua village in Chhindwara and attended a public meeting organised in support of the Chhindwara candidate Vivek Sahu.

Prahlad Patel held a meeting with adivasi (tribals) brothers and sisters. The meeting was held under the ambience of traditional music. The Union Minister also had a meal with tribals and spend the night with them only. The minister received a warm welcome from villagers.

Union Minister plays manjira in the company of tribals

During a traditional musical program with the tribals, the Union Minister took up the manjira and actively participated in reciting devotional songs. The tribals gathering remained delighted to see him engage in their culture. The sight of Prahlad Patel among them brought a sparkle to their faces.

BJP is your party, says Prahlad Patel

During the interaction with the tribals, the Union Minister mentioned that the BJP is your party. He emphasised that the saffron party believes in an ideology that respects women.

He pointed out that Congress has only sought votes from us in some way and never provided respect and security. Many women were present at the village meeting, and Prahlad Patel highlighted schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and toilet construction as evidence of the BJP's genuine concern and respect for women. He stated that Congress has never done this and will never do it, so we need to stay vigilant and make the BJP stronger without falling for Congress' tricks.

Acclimatise with time is necessary, says Union Minister

Union Minister Prahlad Patel also addressed a meeting of sports organisations and the Gym Association in Chhindwara. He mentioned that time is rapidly changing, and we need to change our thinking and direction accordingly. He assured that with the BJP, the country's progress is guaranteed.

Various coaches and athletes were honored for their outstanding contributions, and achievements in the field of sports during the event. On this occasion, Vidhan Sabha candidate Vivek Sahu and Vishwamitra Award winner AR Tiwari were also present.

Prahlad Patel meets members of CA Association

The Union Minister also met with members of the CA Association in Chhindwara. The Association's President, CA Vinod Khandelwal, and other office-bearers were also present. Prahlad Patel discussed various issues with the association members and assured them that all their concerns would be addressed.

