Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP to flag off 30 hi-tech raths with LED display for election campaign

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to use hi-tech chariots during its election campaign to reach out to one crore people ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

The party will be using 30 such chariots (hi-tech raths) during its campaign.

The saffron party has planned 50,000 chariot meetings in the state that are equipped with LED lights to display BJP's promises and vision for the next five years.

These new vehicles will be flagged off today by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Congress leadership discussed the names of the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in both the states.

The top Congress leadership held separate meetings for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

While former party chief Rahul Gandhi participated in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Rajasthan, he skipped the Madhya Pradesh meeting as he had to leave for Telangana, where he is scheduled to take part in a road show.

Sources said the party discussed around 100 seats for Rajasthan and 86 for Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has so far declared 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

