Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man was forced to drink urine for eloping with woman

Ujjain: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten up, forced to drink urine and made to wear a garland of shoes after he eloped with a married woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, prompting the police to initiate action into the incident.

Furthermore, half of his head hair and mustache were shaved. The incident is reported to have taken place in the village of Gamdi in the Bhatpachlana police station limits of ​​the Badnagar tehsil, some 75 km from the district headquarters. The victim is said to be from the village of Bhilkhedi in the Ghattiya area.

Watch video here:

It's reported that the young man was involved in a romantic relationship with a married woman from his own community, and they travelled to Rajasthan together. Following an investigation by the woman's relatives, the young man and the woman were located and returned to the village.

Several videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media. One of the videos depicts the man wearing a garland made of shoes and consuming a liquid, purportedly urine, from a bottle while individuals around him shout and force him to drink.

It can also be seen in the video that the man is licking a shoe held in his hand and being compelled to place another shoe on his head. The footage also reveals that half of the man's mustache and portions of his head were shaved off.

No police complaint so far

Police stated that although some videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, the man involved has not lodged a complaint so far. Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava said that they have taken cognisance of the video clips, which are three-four days old, and contacted the victim.

"No complaint has been received from the victim's side. The police have initiated an investigation upon noticing the video. The victim is being searched for, and the case will be registered soon," said Bhargava.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, three injured in two accidents in Sidhi

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Six killed, 10 others injured as uncontrolled trolley rams into wedding procession in Raisen