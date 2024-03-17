Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, three injured in two accidents in Sidhi

Five people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in two separate accidents on Sunday in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

In the first incident, an SUV hit a motorbike near Chandaniya crossing, knocking down Abhishek Pandey and Ashish Tiwari and Sumit Jaiswal, Churhat police station in-charge Inspector Pushpendra Mishra said.

"The three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Abhishek and Ashish dead on arrival. Sumit is undergoing treatment," he said.

In the second incident, the driver of a jeep lost control of the vehicle and hit Munni Singh, Aarti Singh and Ramkripal Kushwaha, who were on a bike, Inspector Roshni Thakur said.

"The three died in the accident that took place in Manjauli at 7.30 pm. The jeep hit two others, who sustained injuries, before overturning," Thakur said. Cases have been registered in connection with both accidents, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | RS MP Ajay Pratap quits BJP, expresses displeasure over process of selecting candidates for LS polls

ALSO READ | BJP declares candidates for all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Check names