BJP RS MP Ajay Pratap quits party, expresses displeasure over ‘process of selecting candidates for LS polls’

Bhopal Published on: March 16, 2024 13:15 IST
Image Source : X/AJAY PRATAP SINGH Ajay Pratap Singh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh on Saturday resigned from the party’s primary membership, expressing displeasure over the ruling outfit’s process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He shared his resignation letter on his X account this morning. "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," he stated in the one-line letter addressed to BJP chief JP Nadda.

However, he did not mention any reason behind his resignation.

What did he say after resignation?

Talking to reporters, Singh expressed displeasure over the party's process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said although he wanted to contest from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra from there.

