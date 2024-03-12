Madhya Pradesh: Six killed, 10 others injured as uncontrolled trolley rams into wedding procession in Raisen

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An image from the site where the tragic incident took place.

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, six people lost their lives while ten others sustained injuries when an uncontrolled trolley rammed into a wedding procession in Raisen district. The Collector of the region, Arvind Kumar Dubey, confirmed the devastating occurrence, which cast a pall of sorrow over the celebratory atmosphere.

Following the incident, authorities swiftly rushed to the scene, coordinating rescue efforts and providing medical assistance to the injured, the officer added.

Trolley driver still at large

According to officials, the procession was going to Khamaria village in Raisen on Monday evening when the truck rammed into IT, killing four people on the spot. Two others died during treatment, they added. The trolley driver, however, managed to flee from the spot after the accident.

Injured admitted to Bhopal AIIMS

While speaking to the media, District Collector Dubey said that the injured have been admitted to Bhopal AIIMS and are undergoing treatment. "A total of 6 people have died, while 10 people are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The truck driver is absconding after the accident. The search is on. The truck is registered in Rajasthan. It was coming from Bhopal," the Collector said. A case has been registered, and the police were further looking into it, the Collector added.

