Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes in Guna, woman pilot injured | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh: A trainer aircraft crashes in Guna; a woman pilot is injured.

In a concerning turn of events, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana in Madhya Pradesh experienced a malfunction, forcing it to make an emergency landing. During the landing process, the aircraft lost control, resulting in injuries to the trainee pilot, who has since been hospitalised. The trainee aircraft, en route from Neemuch to Dhana, encountered a malfunction mid-flight, prompting the pilot to initiate an emergency landing procedure. Despite efforts to safely bring the aircraft down, it reportedly lost control during the landing process, leading to the subsequent injuries.

Statement from Sub Inspector Chanchal Tiwari

Sub Inspector Chanchal Tiwari, representing the district of Guna, provided details of the incident, confirming the emergency landing and the resulting injuries sustained by the trainee pilot. The injured pilot has been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," says Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari.