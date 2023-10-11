Watch video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for Alok Sharma, BJP candidate from Bhopal North

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a poll rally with party candidate Alok Sharma in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday was seen campaigning for BJP candidate Alok Sharma, who has been fielded by the saffron party from upcoming assembly election in the state. Alok Sharma has been a former Bhopal Mayor.

Addressing the people during his campaign, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Congress is scared of me, they keep abusing me everyday... yesterday, some people tweeted "mama tera shraddh ho gaya'... prayers being offered for death of 'mama'... Congress wants my destruction but I am Shivraj and servant of people, even if I die I will take rebirth like a phoenix to serve my people".

BJP has fielded Alok Sharma from Bhopal North assembly seat. This constituency has 55 per cent population from the minority community and in 2018 elections, Congress' Arif Aqeel had won the election.

Alok Sharma contested the election from the same seat in 2008 but he lost to Arif Aqeel with a huge margin of votes.

In August, Alok Sharma was under scanner after his statements during a gathering of BJP workers in Jaora Assembly constituency where he said "if you are not voting for BJP, do not vote at all".

"I want to appeal to our Muslim brothers of Jaora that if you don't want to vote for the BJP, then don't. But, I request you not to go for voting at all in that case. You must know and whole-heartedly accept the fact that the house you are living in has been granted to you under the Prime Minister's housing scheme. (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan even built a Haj House in MP,” Sharma had said.

