'No option other than BJP for...': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public event.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ahead of the assembly election in the state, has said that there is no other option than the Bharatiya Janata Party for the development of the state and the country.

"There is no option other than the Bharatiya Janata Party for the development of the state and the country," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while speaking to PTI.

"...After going from here, I will start the election campaign...For a prosperous and strong India, no other party is better than the BJP... What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country feels like a dream sometimes. Everything is taking shape, which people used to say was not possible... We have the belief that we will get blessings from the public...," Chouhan said.

The BJP has so far announced its candidates for 136 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders had approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan poll date changed from November 23 to November 25 due to 'large scale weddings'

ALSO READ | BSP releases second list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls