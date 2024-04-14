Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old boy 'unresponsive' on being located in borewell in Rewa

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The child fell into the open borewell at Manika village, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border, at around 3 pm on Friday when was playing near it.

A six-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was located on Sunday after 40 hours of rescue operation but he was "unresponsive" and efforts were on to bring him out, an official said. Rescue teams were supplying oxygen into the 70-feet-deep borewell and parallel pits were dug as part of efforts to reach him.

The child fell into the open borewell at Manika village, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border, at around 3 pm on Friday when was playing near it. He was stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, officials earlier said. "The boy has been located and efforts are on to pull him out from the borewell. He is not responding," Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal told PTI over phone on Sunday.

Teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration were at the site and making all efforts to bring the boy out of the borewell. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said he was monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the local authorities.

Pits about 35 feet wide were dug on both sides of the borewell through which the rescue teams were trying to bring the boy out, an official earlier said. Oxygen was being supplied to the boy through a pipe, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar had earlier said. A team of the NDRF was called in from Varanasi in UP, he said, adding that unseasonal rains had affected the rescue operation.

