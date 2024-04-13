Madhya Pradesh: Six-year-old fell into 70-feet deep open borewell in Rewa, rescue operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Unseasonal rains also affected the rescue operation, police said.

A six-year-old child fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Friday afternoon and rescue operations are underway, police informed. The incident took place at 3.30 pm on Friday at Manika village the Uttar Pradesh border while the boy, identified as Mayur, was playing with his friends in the fields on harvested wheat crops, during which he fell in the borewell, the police informed.

A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was pressed into service to save the child who is stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, said Rewa collector Pratibha Pal. Oxygen is being supplied inside through a pipe, and a CCTV camera too was lowered to monitor the boy's condition, but the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said. Unseasonal rains also affected the rescue operation, Sonkar added.

Earlier, a toddler who had fallen into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in this district was safely rescued on April 4. The boy was heard crying inconsolably as the rescue operation was underway. Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16-feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Toddler trapped in 16-feet deep borewell rescued after 20-hour operation | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Man falls into 40-foot deep borewell inside Delhi Jal Board plant, dies