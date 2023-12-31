22-year-old man suffers heart attack while playing cricket Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Khargone: A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing cricket and tragically passed away in a village located in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara experienced discomfort while bowling during the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village, located within the jurisdiction of the Balwada police station in Khargone district.

What doctor say?

Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital said that Banjara was brought dead to the hospital. He succumbed to a heart attack, and following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family, added Dr Talware.

Dr Talware further said those who rushed Banjara to the hospital mentioned that he had complained of chest pain during the match.

Banjara complained of chest pain

Shaligram Gurjar, a villager, stated that Banjara was playing for the Barkhad Tanda village team, which batted first and scored 70 runs.

Banjara complained of chest pain while the team was bowling and sat under a tree, he said. "After the team won, Banjara asked the other players to take him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Badwah Civil Hospital, but he died on the way," Gurjar added.

(With PTI inputs)

