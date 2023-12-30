Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Infant branded with hot iron rod to cure respiratory problem dies in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Infant branded with hot iron rod to cure respiratory problem dies in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh news: The baby boy had sustained severe injuries after he was branded with a hot iron rod as a cure for his respiratory problems at Bandhwa village, civil surgeon said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Shahdol Updated on: December 30, 2023 18:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh shocking news, Infant death, 1.5 month old infant boy dies, infant branded with hot i
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Infant branded with hot iron rod to cure respiratory problem dies in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh news: A one-and-half-month-old boy died after he was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod as part of a ritual to cure him of a respiratory ailment in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said today (December 30).

The infant died while undergoing treatment at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) of the district hospital on Friday (December 29), civil surgeon GS Parihar said.

The baby boy had sustained severe injuries after he was branded with a hot iron rod as a cure for his respiratory problems at Bandhwa village, he said.

He was brought to the district hospital on December 21 (Thursday) when his condition deteriorated, the official said, adding that the baby succumbed to pneumonia.

ALSO READ:​ Madhya Pradesh: Ministers portfolios in newly formed CM Mohan Yadav-led govt may be announced today

ALSO READ: Kailash Vijayvargiya resigns as BJP general secretary after joining Madhya Pradesh cabinet

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News