Madhya Pradesh: 12 killed, 14 injured as bus catches fire after collision with dumper in Guna, CM reacts

At least 12 people lost their lives while 14 other sustained severe burn injuries after a bus they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Wednesday night, an official said. The collision took place head-on with the dumper on the Guna-Aaron road, following which the injured were rushed to the Guna district hospital for treatment, the official added.

What did the police say?

“Twelve bus passengers were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in the fire,” Guna district’s Superintendent of Police said.

The bus was en route to Aaron while the dumper was headed towards Guna when the accident occurred at around 9 pm, police said.

According to the SP, there were nearly 30 passengers in the bus when the unfortunate accident took place and four of them somehow managed to come out of the bus and went back home.

Guna collector Tarun Rathi said the administration is probing the incident.

Chief Minister reacts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured ones. He also ordered a probe into the accident.

“The news of casualties among passengers due to massive fire in a bus going from Guna to Aaron is extremely sad. My condolences to the families of those who died untimely in this heart-wrenching accident. In this dire situation of grief, the state government stands with the affected families. I have ordered the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured passengers and also to investigate the accident, so that such accidents do not recur in future,” Yadav posted on X.

Meanwhile, in a message on X, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as “painful” and said, “Soon after getting information about the incident, I spoke to the collector and SP and directed them to start a relief and rescue operation."

(With PTI inputs)