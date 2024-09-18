Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Seven killed, ten injured in dumper truck-auto rickshaw collision in Jabalpur

In a major road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a speeding truck overturned onto an auto-rickshaw carrying workers in the Sihora area. Seven workers died at the scene, and ten others sustained serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Details of the accident

The auto-rickshaw driver was transporting workers to their village when a truck, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and flipped onto the auto. The workers, along with the auto, were trapped beneath the overturned truck.

Injuries and response

Residents and villagers rushed to the site, finding the injured in distress. Police and emergency services arrived promptly and transported the wounded to the hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Protests and traffic disruption

The accident also resulted in the death of a child. In protest, locals placed the bodies on the highway, causing severe traffic congestion on the Sihora-Majhgawan Road. The blockade has led to significant inconvenience for travelers in the area.