MP: Retired IT official assaults Dalit teen for allegedly urinating on his car, arrested

In Harda, Madhya Pradesh, a retired Income Tax official was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 17-year-old disabled Dalit boy, accusing him of urinating on his car. According to the police, the boy claimed he had relieve himself in a drain near the parked vehicle and not on the car itself.

About the incident

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when the accused, identified as DP Ojha, confronted the teenager. When the boy denied the allegations, Ojha began to thrash him and then forced him to clean the drain using his shirt. A video capturing the incident went viral on social media, showing Ojha hitting the boy and humiliating him.

Police arrested accused

Following the incident, the boy and his father, a driver by profession, lodged a complaint at the SC/ST police station. Ojha was arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and subsequently sent to jail by a local court.

Probe underway

Meanwhile, Harda Superintendent of Police Abhinav Chouke confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and the boy's father has demanded strict action against Ojha for thrashing his son.

