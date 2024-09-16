Attack on Army officers in MP: Indore Court sends six accused to judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

A court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday remanded six men to judicial custody for their alleged involvement in an attack on two Army officers and the rape of their woman companion. The incident occurred near Jam Gate, a tourist spot approximately 30 kilometers from the Mhow military cantonment, on the night of September 10 and 11, according to the police.

The accused, identified as Anil Baror (27), Pawan Bansoonia (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Wariya (18), and Sachin Makwana (25), were produced before the court after their police custody ended. The court ordered that all six be sent to judicial custody, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi confirmed.

According to the police, the two Army officers, aged 23 and 24, were undergoing the Young Officers' course at the Infantry School in Mhow. They had gone on a late-night picnic to Jam Gate with two female friends when the incident occurred. The group was reportedly playing loud music in the deserted area, when the six accused approached them.

The police said that the attackers arrived at the scene armed with a pistol and sticks, threatening the victims. They took one couple hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the other couple in exchange for their release.

During the assault, one of the women was allegedly raped. However, when questioned about the rape allegations, ASP Dwivedi said, "The woman is in a state of shock, and she does not want to gove any statement as of now."

Meanwhile, the police informed that the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime during interrogation. They said, a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of gang rape, dacoity, extortion, and voluntarily causing hurt, along with sections of the Arms Act.

(With inputs from PTI)



