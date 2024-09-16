Furious MP cop puts off uniform after BJP councillor's husband threatens him 'wardi utarva dunga' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dramatic act by ASI at Kotwali police station

A video of an ASI in Madhya Pradesh Police went viral on social media in which he is seen putting off his uniform after councillor's husband threatened him by saying - wardi utarva dunga (will strip your uniform).

In the viral video, an ASI is seen taking off his uniform in front of senior police personnel and municipal corporation officials in the police station. Everyone was stunned seeing ASI's reaction. The video that went viral on social media is said to be of February 2, 2024, i.e. 7 months old.

What was the whole matter?

7 months ago, there was a dispute between ASI Vinod Mishra of Kotwali police station and locals regarding the construction of drain in the Kotwali police station area of ​​​​the district. After the dispute, the officials of the municipal corporation and the police officials inspected the spot and everyone reached the Kotwali police station to resolve the matter.

While there was a discussion about resolving the dispute in the police station, BJP leader and councilor's husband Arjun Gupta threatened ASI Vinod Mishra to strip his uniform. Due to this, the ASI lost his temper and took off his uniform in front of everyone. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the police station.

After the incident, SP Nivedita Gupta took action against the ASI for tearing the uniform. Surprisingly, after 7 months, this matter once again revived.

Currently, on this entire matter, the SP ordered an investigation into the matter of leaking the CCTV footage of the police station and making the video viral on social media.

Congress attacks MP government

After the video went viral, politics was also on the rise in this matter. MP Congress wrote on the social media handle X, "This is the power of authority...look at the threat of the BJP councillor...a uniformed man had to tear his uniform!! The level of policing in the state has reached zero! Crime is out of control, criminals are fearless and the police is helpless at some places and under pressure at others."

(Report- Devendra Pandey)