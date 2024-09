In a disturbing incident on Saturday, September 14, a group of unidentified individuals threw stones at the moving Mahanagari Express, causing widespread panic among passengers. The incident took place between Madhya Pradesh's Katni and Niwar railway stations, according to officials.

As the train was in motion, the perpetrators suddenly began pelting stones at the coaches, resulting in the glass of the AC coach shattering. The attack left passengers in the AC compartment in fear, leading to commotion inside the coach.

Both the train driver and the ticket examiner (TT) promptly reported the incident to the Government Railway Police (GRP), who have been notified for further investigation.

(With inputs from Anamika)