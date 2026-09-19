Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh to not accept UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 16

Fuel pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh have decided to stop accepting UPI payments for fuel bills over Rs 2,000. According to the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers Association, this will be implemented at approximately 4,700 petrol pumps across the state from October 16, 2026. This means that if a vehicle owner's petrol or diesel bill is more than Rs 2,000, he will have to use cash for payment.

Petrol pumps to face additional monthly burden

According to Association Ajay Singh, president of Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers Association, the total amount involved across all 4,700 petrol pumps in the state comes to approximately Rs 8.17 crore per month.

"A transaction exceeding Rs 2,000 incurs a total cost of RS 5.90, comprising the Rs 5 MDR and 18 per cent GST. Consequently, with an average of 100 such transactions daily, a petrol pump would face an additional monthly burden of approximately Rs 17,400," Singh said.

CAIT Bhopal district president and Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Dharmendra Sharma said around 4,700 petrol pumps in the state would be affected by the decision, which he linked to the proposed imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface transactions.

No-UPI Day' on September 23

Meanwhile, the Indore Retail Garments Association launched a poster campaign on Friday, and traders will observe a 'No-UPI Day' on September 23.

CAIT has urged the Union government to reconsider the decision and keep business transactions, including those involving petrol and diesel, exempt from MDR, he said.

"Traders are already operating amid costs, competition and limited margins. An additional cost on digital payments could affect their profits and eventually discourage the use of such payments," the CAIT office-bearer asserted.

Jharkhand trade body demands rollback

Meanwhile, a trade body in Jharkhand has urged the Centre to roll back the decision to impose Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, an official said on Friday.

Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) president Tulasi Patel has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, apprising her of the concerns of the trade and industry sectors after its implementation, he said.

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