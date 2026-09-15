MP High Court issues arrest warrants against 2 IAS officers over contempt, orders appearance on Sept 21

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a strict view of alleged non-compliance with its earlier order and issued arrest warrants against two IAS officers. The court has directed that former Principal Secretary (Revenue) Vivek Porwal and former Sagar Collector Sandeep GR be produced before it on September 21. The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Vivek Jain in connection with a contempt case arising from the alleged failure to comply with the court's directions in a matter concerning the regularisation of a government employee. The responsibility for executing the warrants has been assigned to the Bhopal Police Commissioner and the Sagar Superintendent of Police.

Why were arrest warrants issued against the two IAS officers?

The arrest warrants were issued in a contempt of court matter involving the alleged non-compliance with an earlier High Court order. The two officers named in the proceedings were Vivek Porwal, who was the Principal Secretary (Revenue) at the relevant time, and Sandeep GR, who was then serving as the Sagar Collector. The court had earlier directed the government and the Sagar Collector to take a decision within a specified period. However, according to the court proceedings, the direction was not complied with within the stipulated timeframe. Following the alleged failure to implement the order, the petitioner approached the High Court through a contempt petition.

What is the case about?

The matter relates to Sheila Sen, who was working as a Section Officer in the Sagar Collector's office and had approached the High Court seeking regularisation of her services. On March 19, 2025, the High Court directed the government and the Sagar Collector to take a decision on her claim within 90 days.

However, even after the deadline expired, the court's order was allegedly not complied with. Sen subsequently filed a contempt petition, seeking action over the non-implementation of the court's directions. During the hearing, the court noted that notices had already been served on both officials. Despite this, the court observed that no lawyer had been appointed to represent them and an appropriate compliance report had also not been submitted.

Court unhappy with administrative response

The High Court also examined the steps taken by the Sagar administration following its earlier order. According to the court, the Sagar Collector had sent a letter to the registry on December 3, 2025, in which the Tehsildar, Sagar City, was designated as the contact officer.

However, the court held that merely appointing a contact officer was not sufficient to demonstrate compliance with its order. The court found that the necessary action had not subsequently been taken. The court expressed displeasure over the manner in which the administration handled the matter and observed that it had been left with no option but to issue arrest warrants against the two officials.

Both officers to be produced on September 21

The High Court has directed that Vivek Porwal and Sandeep GR be produced before it on September 21. The Bhopal Police Commissioner and Sagar SP have been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the warrants and ensuring compliance with the court's direction. The case was argued on behalf of Sheila Sen by advocate Kavita Gupta.

(Input from Debjit Deb)

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