Three children among eight killed as car falls into drain in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa

New Delhi:

As many as eight people lost their lives after a car plunged into a swollen drain in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, said the police on Saturday. The incident happened early hours of the day when the car that was full of devotees was travelling to the Bagulamukhi temple in Nalkheda town.

The car plunged into the drain that was overflowing with rainwater, the police said, adding that the dead include three children and two women. Their bodies were retrieved by officials after a rescue operation was launched and have been sent for post-mortem.

The police said the car was registered in Ujjain, but the occupants were from Odisha, which is being verified.

"We have ascertained the names of three or four individuals so far," Agar Malwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ravindra Boyat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "They had travelled from Odisha to Ujjain, where they rented the vehicle and drove it here for the pilgrimage... Adequate security measures exist here. However, this is a very active culvert, and outsiders often fail to grasp the situation immediately."

The police said the accident likely happened between 1.30 am and 3 am when the driver, identified as Shyam Sundar Kumar, misjudged the situation and drove the straight into the water. They said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and the CCTV footage is being examined.

Further details will be revealed following an investigation.

"The recovered vehicle was locked from the inside, which is likely why they could not be saved... Barricades are indeed in place. There is also adequate lighting... The incident was likely caused by the sudden heavy rainfall late at night. We are continuously examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area," Agar Malwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Soni told reporters.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he is 'extremely pained' by the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said the families would be provided an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and give the grieving families the strength to bear this profound loss," he said in a post on X on Hindi.

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