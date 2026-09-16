'Launch missile, I will stand alone': Owaisi dares BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma over Qazi Camp remark

Bhopal:

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited Bhopal to address a public meeting opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), gave an open challenge to BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma over his reported remarks about launching a missile at Bhopal's Qazi Camp, saying he is prepared to stand alone in the locality and face it.

Speaking at an event held at Bhopal's Central Library Ground, the Hyderabad MP reacted sharply to statements purportedly made by the Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, who allegedly claimed he would launch a missile from Karond Square toward the minority-dominated Qazi Camp area in Bhopal.

What did Asaduddin Owaisi say?

"Rameshwar Sharma, if you have the guts, tell me, when will you launch the missile? I will stand alone at Kazi Camp. I am ready to be martyred, ready to die, but I am not ready to bow my head before people like you. Rameshwar Sharma should know the history of Kazi Camp. What is this Kazi Camp?"

"Listen to what Qazi Camp is, Rameshwar Sharma. Who were the freedom fighters (Mujahideen-e-Azadi)? Qazi Syed Abid Ali, Wajid Ali Husaini—who were they? Khan Shahadat Ali Khan, Fazil Mohammad Khan, Adil Khan, Sheikh Ramzan, Sadat Khan, Risaldar Wali Shah?" Owaisi questioned.

During his speech, Owaisi also made a personal remark against BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, referring to him as 'Chhotu' while criticising his reported comments. The remark drew loud applause from the audience gathered at the meeting.

What sparked the controversy?

Earlier, Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma made a controversial remark during a Matki Phod competition in Karond on September 6. "If a missile is fired from Karond Square, it should land on Qazi Camp," said Sharma.

This statement sparked a controversy. However, Sharma later clarified that he was referring to a 'Qazi Camp' in Pakistan, not the one in Bhopal.

Hitting at Owaisi today, Sharma said that Owaisi should stop using uncivil language if he considers himself a barrister. "If you are a barrister, abandon this uncivil language. If you speak using foul language, I can answer you in the same tone," he said.

Sharma further said that he stands by the statements he made earlier. "Missiles were launched, and missiles will continue to be launched. Wherever there are terror camps, wherever there are anti-India camps, India's missiles are ready. I stood by my statement yesterday, and I stand by it today as well."

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