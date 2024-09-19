White tigress 'Riddhi' dies in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE File image of a white tiger

Riddhi, a 15-year-old white tigress who had been a major attraction at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, passed away on Thursday, likely due to age-related complications, according to a park veterinarian.

Riddhi was brought to Van Vihar from Indore Zoo when she was four years old as part of an animal exchange program. She quickly became one of the park's star attractions, captivating visitors for many years.

However, over the past two days, her condition seems to have deteriorated, with a wildlife veterinarian reporting that Riddhi had stopped eating. "She seemed to be in normal condition within her enclosure until Wednesday, but on Thursday morning, park authorities found her unconscious," wildlife veterinarian Atul Gupta added.

Meanwhile, a medical examination was conducted on the tigress, after which she was declared dead. Her body was later disposed of according to protocol after an autopsy, which suggested that internal organ failure due to old age was the cause of death.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that tigers typically have a lifespan of 15 to 16 years in the wild. However, in captivity, they often live longer due to the controlled environment and specialized care they receive, wildlife experts noted.

