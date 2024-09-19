Bomb scare: Man, disturbed with family dispute, threats to blow up Bhopal airport, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal

A man, who was disturbed with a family dispute, dialled 100, claiming he would blow up Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal on Thursday. Acting swiftly over the bomb threat, the police arrested the accused.

All the security agencies came on alert mode as soon as the threat call was received. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team started a search operation at the airport.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case in the matter and also arrested the accused who threatened to blow up the airport.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was found that he was disturbed with the family dispute due to which he took the step. After interrogating the accused, the police said that he was upset with the fights between his parents.

After receiving the threat to blow up Raja Bhoj Airport, the security personnel led by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad officials conducted a search operation at the airport.

The arrested man was identified as Dashrath Singh alias Ashish, a resident of Subhash Colony, Bhopal.

The police registered a case under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Aircraft Security Act. Currently, Gandhinagar Police is investigating the matter.

