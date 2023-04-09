Madhya Pradesh: 42-year-old man found burning on road in Ujjain dies; cops launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A 42-year-old man who was accused in a bribery incident was found ablaze under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. He was taken for treatment but succumbed to injuries, police informed on Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident from various angles, an officer said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a burning man came out rushing from a public toilet under the Kotwali police station area.

"The man, identified only as Asif, was found burning on road. He was later shifted to Indore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday," said Kotwali police station in-charge Narendra Singh Parihar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Anand said a video of the incident indicated that Asif had set himself on fire but a probe is underway from all angles, Anand said Asif's name had come up in a case wherein Lokayukta Police had nabbed a police constable for accepting a bribe.

Parihar also confirmed that Asif was the same man whom the constable had handed over money after running out of the police station during the Lokayukta Police action on April 7.

"The (bribe) money could not be recovered as the constable handed it over to Asif," he added.

