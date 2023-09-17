Madhya Pradesh: Temples submerge as Shipra River overflows in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Temples submerge as Shipra River overflows in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rains in the state have affected normal life in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, several temples situated near Ram Ghat in Ujjain district have submerged Shipra River is overflowing. In view of continuous rainfall in the district for the last two days, the district administration is on alert and has urged the residents to avoid visiting waterlogged spots in the district. In addition to this, the administration has also made necessary arrangements for the safety of the people.

All the temples near the Ramghat are submerged in water

Secretary of Shipra Tairak Dal, Santosh Solanki told ANI, “All the temples near the Ramghat are submerged in water. The administration has stopped movement of visitors by placing barricades at the gate of the Ghat to avoid accidents. Only those devotees who come to offer Pind Daan (ritual to offer homage to departed souls) are allowed to take bath here. The edge of the ghat has completely submerged”.

Administration on alert

On the other hand, Tehsildar Anirudh Mishra said, “The water has now reached the big bridge here. Administration, police department and municipal corporation are on alert mode everywhere. The people have been informed not to go to the waterlogged places and barricades have been put up to prevent their movements to such places.”

People are at safe places and there has been no casualty so far. They will try to ensure that there will be no problem ahead too. About three to four feet of water has accumulated on the big bridge, he added.

(with inputs from ANI)