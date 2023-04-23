Madhya Pradesh: After Sasha, another cheetah 'Uday' dies at Kuno National Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: South African cheetah 'Uday' translocated to Kuno National Park dies

Madhya Pradesh : One of the Cheetahs 'Uday' translocated from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died during treatment after falling ill on Sunday. A senior forest official informed that the deceased cheetah 'Uday' was six years old. This is the second incident at the park in almost a month.

Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27. 'Another Cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained, reads a tweet from ANI.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan told PTI. The dead cheetah was identified as Uday, another forest official said.

