Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, eight injured as private bus overturns in Ujjain district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Private bus overturns in Ujjain district

Madhya Pradesh: In an unfortunate incident, three people lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday and the ill-fated private bus was carrying 40 passengers.

Bus flipped at a turn due to heavy rains

The incident took place near Farnakhedi village, about 80 km from the district headquarters, police added. Khachrod police station in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the bus flipped at a turn due to heavy rains at around 12. 30 am when it was going from Indore to Jodhpur.

As per the official, two people, including the conductor, were crushed under the bus. Another passenger died during treatment, the official said.

Eight other passengers suffered injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.