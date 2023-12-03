MP Election Results 2023: Home Minister Narottam Mishra loses Datia seat to Congress' Bharti Rajendra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

MP Election Results 2023: Even though the BJP retained Madhya Pradesh in the assembly elections, the party's bigwig and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra lost his Datia seat to Congress candidate Bharti Rajendra. The Congress candidate won by a margin of 7,742 votes.

Datia is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency. The Datia Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Datia.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form government in the 230-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 127 seats. Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes. Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, who managed to secure only 59,977 votes.

About Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra is the present Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister of Home, Parliamentary Affairs and Law in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ministry. Mishra has been representing the Datia Assembly constituency since 2008.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader defeated former MLA Rajendra Bharti on all occasions. He first won the Assembly election in 1990 from the Dabra constituency by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Lal Ghaghele with a margin of over 7,000 votes. However, he lost the next election and came third after BSP's Jawahar Singh Rawat and Congress candidate Sitaram Dubey in 1993. Mishra won the next two elections from Dabra in 1998 and 2003.

Mishra was given charge of several other ministries including Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Medical Education, AYUSH, Housing, Education and Urban Development under successive Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan regimes. The BJP leader lost the Lok Sabha Election in 2009 against Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna by overwhelming 2,49,737 votes. Mishra has been pitted against Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti again in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

