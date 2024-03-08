Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav declares movie 'Article 370' tax-free in state

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhopal Updated on: March 08, 2024 8:25 IST
article 360 tax free in madhya pradesh, Madhya Pradesh news, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declares
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh news: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday (March 7) declared the recently-released film "Article 370" tax free. "For citizens of the state to know the bitter reality of Article 370, we have decided to make the film Article 370 tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a message in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of Article 370, Yadav asserted.

"This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir," the MP CM further said.

"Article 370", starring Yami Gautam, focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

The Narendra Modi government, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, thus ending the special status given to J-K, and bifurcated it into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

