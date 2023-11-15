Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticises Scindia, mocks PM for 'crying'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was garlanded at a public meeting for the Assembly polls in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, her former party colleague, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people during an election campaign rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. She also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, highlighting various issues and making promises ahead of the November 17 elections.

Scindia's defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2020, resulting in the downfall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, was a focal point of Gandhi's criticism. She emphasised that Scindia's actions betrayed the people's trust and reflected his family's tradition. Drawing historical parallels, Gandhi mentioned detractors' claims about the Scindia family's alleged lack of support for Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi during the 1857 uprising.

"In a way he (Scindia) has upheld his family tradition well, but he has betrayed the trust of the people of Gwalior and Chambal region. He stabbed you in the back. Toppled a government which you had voted into power," the Congress general secretary said.

Taking on Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi described him as "top class" in recognizing people, but she criticised the BJP for including what she termed "traitors and cowards" from around the world in the party. She expressed pity for the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, speculating about the potential takeover by an "army of cowards."

Addressing the economic situation, Gandhi claimed that the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh had the lowest unemployment rate, contrasting it with what she described as a dire job situation in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader took a dig at MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, criticizing him for watching films all day and referencing his comments about Deepika Padukone's attire in the film "Pathan."

Gandhi reiterated her party's promises, including a farm loan waiver, free 100 units of power, a caste census, and the waiver of fees for recruitment examinations. She asserted that various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture, were in poor condition, claiming that the BJP's promises, such as doubling farmers' income, had not materialized.

Criticizing the BJP's election-time schemes, Gandhi questioned the timing of introducing the Ladli Behna scheme for women just two months before the elections. She accused the BJP of providing jobs to industrialists while neglecting farmers and claimed that unemployment had reached its peak in the last 45 years.

Concluding her rally in Sidhi, Gandhi urged voters to focus on candidates' work rather than caste and religion. She promised that if the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, decisions such as a Rs 1500 allowance for women would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting.

