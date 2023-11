Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during election campaign ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) stopped the election campaign of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on a Congress Complaint on Tuesday.

The poll body took the decision as it directed strict adherence to no campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas.

