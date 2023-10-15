Chunav Manch: BJP Madhya Pradesh chief VD Sharma reveals reason for fielding central ministers, MPs in polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV VD Sharma, the State President of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, shares insights into the party's outlook for the upcoming polls.

Chunav Manch: Madhya Pradesh is at the epicenter of political action as it gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest. The main battle is brewing between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, and both parties are putting the finishing touches on their election strategies. One unexpected move by the BJP, in particular, has raised eyebrows—fielding several Central Ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) in the state's assembly elections. Among the prominent names included in this list are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste. Shedding light on this surprising decision, the State President of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, VD Sharma, spoke candidly during a recent session at India TV's Chunav Manch.

VD Sharma's revelation

VD Sharma began by sharing the rationale behind the BJP's unconventional move to deploy Central Ministers and MPs in the state's assembly elections. He emphasised that at this moment, the BJP has its most senior leaders serving as the National President and Prime Minister. He underscored the humility of these leaders, who consider themselves ordinary party workers. He emphasised that all party workers at the grassroots level respect the directives and leadership of the organisation.

He also commented that these leaders have received the opportunity to serve the public once again with their candidature, highlighting their unwavering commitment to serving the people.

Discussing Jyotiraditya Scindia's role

VD Sharma used this platform to discuss the future of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his role in the party. He mentioned that in 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP to serve the public, and as the leader of the largest party, he played a pivotal role in forming the government. Sharma praised Scindia as a key leader in the party and a vital contributor to its strength. He asserted that Jyotiraditya Scindia holds a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh and will continue to do so in the future.

Narottam Mishra's verbal assault on Congress

Before this revelation, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra launched a scathing attack on the Congress and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He remarked that the Congress party's modus operandi was witnessed by the elderly citizens of Madhya Pradesh during Digvijaya Singh's tenure. Mishra accused Kamal Nath of leading a government that aimed to plunder the state, emphasizing that the BJP's government works for the welfare of the public. He argued that within a span of 15 months, the Congress government was mired in such corruption that it would take a considerable amount of time to list all the transgressions.

As the electoral fervor in Madhya Pradesh gains momentum, these revelations and the ensuing political discourse continue to shape the state's political landscape. The state's upcoming assembly elections promise to be a defining moment, setting the course for Madhya Pradesh's future.

