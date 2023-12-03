Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath

The BJP-ruled state went on a single-phase voting on November 17 which will decide the fates of 2,533 candidates, including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP and his predecessor and state Congress chief Kamal Nath. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh surpassing the 75 per cent record in 2018. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress are locked in a direct fight in the state. The election results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be declared on December 3 along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

COVERAGE ON MADHYA PRADESH ELECTIONS

Total voters in Madhya Pradesh

Total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 5,61,36,229. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 11,29,513. Around 6,53,640 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 1,373 third gender voters in Madhya Pradesh. There are 64,523 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

Main parties in Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are the two main parties in Madhya Pradesh. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are the other two important parties in the state.

What happened in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018 led to a hung assembly, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 114 seats and the BJP winning the popular votes in 109 seats.

The BSP, SP and independents won 2, 1 and 1 seats respectively in 2018. Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the CM.

The Congress party received the vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP managed to get the vote share of 41.02 per cent. The BSP received the vote share of 5.01 per cent.

In this article, let us find out when the Assembly result will be out and where you can check the same.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Date and Time

Date: December 3, 2023, Sunday

Time: 8 am onwards

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Where to watch?

2023 Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls

