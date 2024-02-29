'Mein vida hone ke liye taiyar hoon, apne aap ko thopna...': Kamal Nath tells Congress workers | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ready to oblige if you want to bid me farewell: Kamal Nath tells Congress workers.

Kamal Nath news: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has once again hit the headlines, but this time about retiring from politics, saying if the public wants to bid him farewell, then he is ready. The senior Congress leader made the remark on February 28 (Wednesday) while addressing a program at Chand Block in Chaurai Assembly Constituency in his stronghold Chhindwara district.

He told the party workers that he would not impose himself on them and would leave if they want him to. Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years.

"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP chief minister told the gathering.

"You (public) gave me love and trust for so many years. If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, then it is your choice, I am ready to bid farewell. I don't want to impose myself, this is a matter of your (public) decision," he said.

Nath's son Nakul Nath is a Lok Sabha member from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. The senior Nath had already announced that Nakul will contest again from this seat. The veteran politician, who represents the Chhindwara assembly seat, said the BJP projects itself aggressively but Congress workers should not panic.

"We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said. Kamal Nath attended a programme in the Harrai block of the Amarwada assembly in the district, where he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

"Does the BJP have the lease (patta) of Ram temple? It is not right to do politics in the name of Ram Temple. The Ram temple is built with your (public) money, it is not right to bring Lord Ram into politics," the Congress leader said.

Nath said the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya belongs to all, suggesting that the BJP should not take credit for its construction.

"Does the BJP own the Ram temple? It belongs to all, including me. The temple is constructed with public money. The Supreme Court gave a verdict and since they (BJP) are in power, they constructed the temple," he said.

Nath also said he worshipped Lord Ram and constructed a big temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman on the land owned by him in Chhindwara. "We are religious people and keep our culture intact," he said.

Amid speculations that he might join the BJP, the veteran politician on Tuesday dismissed them as a "media creation". "You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so.

Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me. You should refute this news," Nath told reporters on Tuesday (February 27).

Earlier, a day before Kamal Nath reached here in Chhindwara, he put a full stop to speculation made about him regarding switching sides to the BJP, saying, "Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing."

When Kamal Nath was asked about joining the saffron party, he said, "You (media) are saying this, and no one else is saying it. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it."

Recently, Nath has been in the headlines over speculations that he may join the BJP, but as of now, there is no sign of him switching sides to the saffron party

(With agencies inputs)

