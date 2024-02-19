Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations, says he is not going anywhere

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday reacted to the switch speculations, saying "I was called former prime minister Indira Gandhi's son how could I go anywhere else." Earlier today, Kamal Nath held meeting with his supporters at his residence on Rajdoot Marg in New Delhi. The clarification from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister comes amid speculations which have been rife for the past few days that Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kamal Nath told me he will remain in party: Patwari

The development took place hours after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said his senior colleague Kamal Nath told him he was not going anywhere and would remain in the party.

"The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me he was a Congressman and will remain in the Congress," Patwari said.

His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable, he asserted adding Kamal Nath has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end.

"This is what he told me," the Congress leader said.

Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media. Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday, accentuating the speculation that the father-son duo was set to join the ruling BJP.

In Bhopal, Nath's party colleague Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence his old friend would not forsake the party from where he began his political journey.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known to be close to Kamal Nath, met the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

"I had a discussion with him. He was sitting with a chart on how Lok Sabha tickets will be distributed and what will be the caste equations. He (Nath) said 'My focus is to figure out what the caste equations will be on 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh'. He said he has not thought about anything like that (of leaving the party) and neither has he spoken on it with anyone," Verma said after meeting Nath.