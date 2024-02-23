Kamal Nath urges party cadre to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi during a rally.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh: Days after speculation had broken out about the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader today (Februaray 23) urged the people and workers to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in state.

Nath posted on X, "The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation."

"I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the state Congress workers to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," he further wrote.

Speculations of joining BJP

Recently, Kamal Nath has been in the headlines over speculations that the veteran may join the BJP but as of now there is no sign of him switching sides to the saffron party. The speculations got wind after a post shared by former Congress leader and BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja showed a picture of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath captioned as 'Jai Shree Ram'.

On being asked about his plans to switch sides, Kamal Nath had rejected all the claims, saying the media would be informed "if there is something." "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that," Kamal Nath had said, while speaking to the media.

Earlier on February 10 amidst the media reports and speculation of his switch over Kamal Nath has posted on X affirming his commitment to the ideology of the Congress.

"The ideology of Congress is the ideology of truth, religion and justice. There is equal place and respect in the ideology of Congress for all religions, castes, regions, languages and ideas of the country. In the 138-year history of the Congress Party, most of the time has been spent in struggle and service. In the freedom struggle movement, there was a competition among the Congress leaders to serve the country in the struggle against dictatorship. Nation building is the only aim of Congress after independence" he had posted.

"Today, when efforts are being made to weaken the opposition in the country and democracy is being attacked, only the Congress Party and its ideology will counter the dictatorship and make the country the most beautiful and strong democracy in the world. We will create a golden India by following the path of Gandhiji, Nehruji and Ambedkarji" he added.

