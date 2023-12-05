MP election results: Kamal Nath raises questions on poll verdict, asks 'how is this possible...'

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath addressing the party workers in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: After the party's debacle in recently concluded Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday questioned the verdict of the polls. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, the former Chief Minister of the state claimed that some MLAs met him on Tuesday morning and said that they (MLAs) got just 50 votes in their own villages, how was this possible?

His remarks came ahead of the review meeting of Congress candidates for poor show in the assembly polls. "Everyone knows what the atmosphere was in the state. Some MLAs met me today in the morning and said that they got 50 votes in their own villages, how is this possible?" Reacting to the exit poll results, Nath claimed that it was to create an atmosphere. "The exit poll was to create an atmosphere. The one who knew the result in advance might have prepared the exit polls," he added.

Notably, most exit-poll projections put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress was seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.

Kamal Nath asked to resign: Sources

Meanwhile, speaking about the election mandate, Nath said, "We are holding discussions with the elected and non-elected candidates and analysing the result." The Congress high command has asked senior leader Kamal Nath to tender his resignation from the post of state party chief, sources said. Kamal Nath bore the brunt of this loss as the party had gone to polls under his leadership. He was declared as the chief ministerial candidate by the Congress party.

Digvijaya Singh questions poll's verdict

Earlier another Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also raised questions on the verdict claiming that the EVMs could have been hacked. "Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers? This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy? (sic) " Digvijya Singh alleged in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh election

It should be noted here that Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The Congress party stood at the second position by winning just 66 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

