Madhya Pradesh elections: Why Congress had to face defeat against the BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Kamal Nath

The election results in Madhya Pradesh came in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid celebrations in BJP's state office, there is disappointment and shock in the Congress camp. The ruling BJP looks on course to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, going by the trends so far from the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 162 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats.

No role of anti-incumbency

BJP dislodged the notion of anti-incumbency. Even after 18 years, the people of the state have re-reposed their confidence in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's wave had a negative impact

Congress did not allow anyone to become a bigger leader than veteran leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. It also hesitated to field a fresh face who could connect with the masses. According to the political analysts Kamal Nath is no more capable of leading a party. While Kamal Nath's attitude in Congress has been dictatorial, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been a grassroots leader. He conducted more than 100 public gatherings for the Assembly elections. The simple image of Shivraj Singh Chauhan overshadowed the image of Kamal Nath.

No backup of youth leaders

No youth leader was allowed to take the lead in the elections. Jyotiraditya Scindia who was a big figure in Congress and a younger face, was sidelined. He eventually joined the BJP. In the dearth of young leaders, the masses inclined towards Shivraj Singh Chouhan's camp.