'BJP has lost the elections, some exit polls...': Kamal Nath ahead of counting day

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, ahead of the December 3 counting day, has said that some exit polls have been intentionally released to demoralise Congress workers, this conspiracy will not be successful adding BJP has last the elections.

"Congress workers should come on the ground with full force. BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been intentionally released to demoralise Congress workers. This conspiracy will not be successful," Kamal Nath said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly elections results in five states, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is said to be in contact with senior leaders of the party of states that went to polls. He spoke with them over the phone.

Kharge has directed all incharges and observers of the election states to remain in the state of which they have given responsibility. They have been told to keep an eye on the counting of votes. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will reach Hyderabad on Saturday while Randeep Surjewala is already in Bhopal.

Voting in all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh was held in one single phase on November 17.

On Thursday, India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted a big win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. According to survey, the saffron party may retain power by getting a huge majority within a range of 140 to 159 seats in a House of 230 in the Assembly elections.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections showed the BJP may win 140 to 159 seats, compared to only 109 seats it had won five years ago. The Congress may win only 70 to 89 seats, compared to the 114 seats it had won five years ago, according to the exit poll. 'Others' including independents may win the remaining two seats.

Vote share projections show the BJP may get a whopping 45.83 per cent, the Congress may get 38.04 per cent, and 'Others' may get 16.13 per cent.

