Kailash Vijayvargiya's big claim on Kamal Nath, son Nakul: 'They wanted to join BJP, but...'

According to the media reports, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya without naming Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath said many people were coming by plane and helicopter to join the saffron party but it kept the doors closed for them. His statement was referred to the media reports in which it was claimed that the father-son duo had planned to switch to the BJP months ago. Vijayvargiya has been campaigning for his party in Chhindwara constituency - the only seat which was won by the Congress - a stronghold of Nath family. Nakul Nath won the seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.





"They are not getting candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and many other places are there where Congress does not have any candidate and no one is ready to contest the election on Congress ticket. This time we will start (winning) from the Chhindwara seat only,” he added.

In the last month also, Vijayvargiya had asserted that BJP does not need Kamal Nath and its doors are closed for him as suspense over the next political move of the senior Congress leader grew in February.

“I had said there is no need of Kamal Nath in our party and that's why its doors were closed for him,” he told reporters.